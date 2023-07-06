Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 39500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of C$6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

