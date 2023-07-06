Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $255.00

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.35), with a volume of 84978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.26).

Somero Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £147.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 316.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 364.21.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

