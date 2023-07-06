South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $193.00

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 193 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.45), with a volume of 923230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50 ($2.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S32 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

South32 Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of £8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 487.50 and a beta of 0.99.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

