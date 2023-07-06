Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.38

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 29245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

