SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.53 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

