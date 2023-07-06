SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

MDY opened at $475.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $457.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.72. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

