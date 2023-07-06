Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.66

Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.66 and traded as high as $13.36. Spok shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 131,476 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Spok Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $241.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spok by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Spok by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spok by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Spok by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Spok by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

See Also

