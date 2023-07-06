ssv.network (SSV) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $200.89 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ssv.network has a market cap of $200.89 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for approximately $18.14 or 0.00059915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ssv.network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.