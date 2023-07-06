Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,387. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

