Starname Price Reaches $0.0031 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. Starname has a market cap of $294,552.01 and $227.45 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

