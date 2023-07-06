Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STRL stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after acquiring an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $11,437,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

