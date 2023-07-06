Stock Traders Buy High Volume of U.S. Global Jets ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 63,699 put options on the company. This is an increase of 492% compared to the typical volume of 10,758 put options.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 219,350.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,703. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

