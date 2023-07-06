StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

