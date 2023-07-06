StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

