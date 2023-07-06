StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.