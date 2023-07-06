StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.42. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.