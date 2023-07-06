StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
