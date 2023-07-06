StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MoneyGram International Price Performance
MGI stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 2.54%.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
