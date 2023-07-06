StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MGI stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 2.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 103.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 611,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

