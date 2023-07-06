StockNews.com Lowers Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

