StockNews.com Lowers Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
