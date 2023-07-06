StockNews.com Upgrades Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $58.24 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $102.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,537,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

