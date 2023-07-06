StockNews.com Upgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to “Hold”

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

