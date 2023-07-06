Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.99. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

