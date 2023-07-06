Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 452 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 68,001.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,944,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $464.07. 463,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,610. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a market cap of $440.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.35.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

