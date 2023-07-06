Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $19.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,273,781. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

