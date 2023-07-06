Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 305,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

