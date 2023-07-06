Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $510,355,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,799. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 113.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

