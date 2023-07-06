Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $510,355,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Blackstone Stock Performance
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
- Three Value Stocks To Ride China’s Latest Economic Data
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.