Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of AAON worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AAON by 23.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Down 2.2 %

AAON stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,833. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.82. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.