Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.53. 226,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,480. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

