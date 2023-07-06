Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.44. The company had a trading volume of 36,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,729. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.67 and its 200-day moving average is $442.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

