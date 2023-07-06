Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 1,641 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,273. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $423.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

