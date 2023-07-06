Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 6,207 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.28. 74,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

