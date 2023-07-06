Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 211,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 275,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

NYSE DE traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $400.36. The stock had a trading volume of 188,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.24. The company has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

