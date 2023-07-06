Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.71. 711,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,032,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

