Strid Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,203 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strid Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $69,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 731,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

