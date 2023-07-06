Successful Portfolios LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

