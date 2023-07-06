Successful Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.9 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $294.37 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.44. The stock has a market cap of $754.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

