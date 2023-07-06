Successful Portfolios LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,632 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 58,621.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,348,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,703,339 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $29.58.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

