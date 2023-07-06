Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

