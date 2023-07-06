Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UNP opened at $203.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.45.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

