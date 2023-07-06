Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

