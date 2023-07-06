Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 37,382 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,382 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after buying an additional 2,921,893 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after buying an additional 2,900,697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,794 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.03 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

