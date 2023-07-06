Successful Portfolios LLC Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $479.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.73 and its 200 day moving average is $496.98. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.



