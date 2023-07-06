Successful Portfolios LLC Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 495.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

