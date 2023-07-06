SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.22

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 990606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

