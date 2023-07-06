Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.03% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,420,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,340,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,015,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,191,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.