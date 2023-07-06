Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock remained flat at $18.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

