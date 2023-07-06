T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.70 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $6.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.64. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.37. The company has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,022 shares of company stock valued at $30,385,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

