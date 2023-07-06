TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $6.04

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $5.83. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 883,039 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on TAL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
TAL Education Group Stock Down 5.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780,929 shares in the last quarter.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
