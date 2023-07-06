Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $13.91

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $13.20. Talos Energy shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 1,390,912 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $347.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $336,790.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,043 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $22,077,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Talos Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 68.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after acquiring an additional 982,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

