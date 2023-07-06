Tangible Price Tops $5.00 on Major Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $5.00 or 0.00016706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $162.71 million and approximately $49,409.69 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 5.01790514 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $44,120.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

